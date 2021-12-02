Aunt remembers Oxford shooting victim as 'light of so many people'

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tarah Baldwin described her niece Madisyn Baldwin, 17, as “the light of so many people."

Madisyn is one of four students who was shot and killed by a fellow Oxford High School students Tuesday afternoon.

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, also died in the school shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says seven others, six students and one teacher, were injured. Ethan Crumbley, 15, was identified as the shooter and was arraigned Wednesday.

"This is just unimaginable. Unimaginable," Baldwin told 7 Action News. “I don’t know this person. I don’t know the reasons behind why he did what he did."

Instead, she's focusing on Madisyn who was a senior and had just transferred to the school this year. Baldwin says she was fun-loving and everyone was excited when the 17-year-old walked into the room.

“Madisyn, if everyone had known her, wouldn’t have harmed her. Madisyn is a beautiful person who is perfect in every way," Baldwin described.

"Very artsy, very smart, very intelligent, who was going very far in this world," she added.

Kind thoughts from around the country continue to fill a GoFundMe page started on the Baldwin family’s behalf. There was another show of support in Oxford by residents who placed blue and yellow ribbons throughout town.

Oxford resident Beth Meyers said they're doing it “for the community, showing them that we are thinking of them, all of the families, the teachers the staff, the first responders, just showing them that we care and we’re thinking about them.”

Also, the restaurant Woodchips Express said it served free meals to first responders and Oxford High School staff.

On Thursday, they say they're serving free meals to all of Oxford with 100% of the proceeds going to the families' GoFundMe accounts.