Lawrence Tech holds vigil for Oxford school shooting victims

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The pain of loss is being felt across metro Detroit this week including at Lawrence Technological University, where some students are Oxford High School alum.

Lawrence Tech student Brian Gaba attended Oxford High School, having played football with one of the victims, Tate Myre.

“He took his last breath in the police car, and then, you know," Gaba said on the microphone getting chocked up. "We lost Tate Myre.”

Gaba was in class at Lawrence Tech when he learned of the shooting at his former high school. In the days that followed, he and the university painted the school spirit rock and put together a vigil, bringing together other students also in pain.

“It's just crazy because people say it’s never going to happen to them and the fact that it happened to two people I really care about, it’s just really hard," Lawrence Tech student Mackenzie Stark said. "I just wanted to come out and support them.”

Related:



The support brought roughly 100 students together under candlelight. Some with no connection to Oxford wanted to do something.

“I know there wasn't a whole lot I can do, but being out here to support the victims was all I can do,” LTU student named John said.

The candles were left behind, but the pain still lingers. For students Thursday, the event showed support and hope for a better future.

“Whether you knew any of the students or not, the fact that we were able to come together gives me hope for the future because things have to change, they can't keep continuing the way they are,” Stark said.