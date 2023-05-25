Parades and Movement Music Festival among events this Memorial Day weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The unofficial start of summer is here with Memorial Day weekend, and several communities will be paying tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Parades, the Movement Music Festival and an art fair are some of the events getting people outside in metro Detroit.

Here's seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Detroit City FC doubleheader



Saturday 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium at 3201 Roosevelt Street in Hamtramck

Soccer fans are in for double the fun Saturday as both the Detroit City FC men and women play in a doubleheader. The men play at 4 p.m. against the Birmingham Legion and the women play at 7 p.m. against the Kalamazoo FC.

Greater Rochester Heritage Days



Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rochester Municipal Park

History is being honored during the Greater Rochester Heritage Days. The city’s founding will be celebrated with car shows, art displays, a Pioneer Playground, activities and more at Rochester Municipal Park. The car shows start at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and proceeds will benefit local nonprofits like Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Jokes & Jams Comedy Tour



Saturday 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If comedy and music are your style, both are coming to Fox Theatre on Saturday with the Jokes & Jams comedy tour. Rapper Juvenile is a musical guest and comedians DeRay Davis, Donnell Rawlings, Tony Roberts, Capone, Red Grant, Nephew Tommy and Kelly Keitz will provide the jokes.

Kensington Metropark Art Fair



Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kensington Metropark's Maple Beach near Milford Road and W. Buno Road in Milford Township

A variety of art will be on display during a juried art fair at Kensington Metropark. More than 100 artists will showcase their two-dimensional, three-dimensional and wearable artwork, like jewelry and fiber clothing. There will also be food trucks, specialty foods, music and hands-on art.

Memorial Day events



Friday through Monday at various times

Several communities across metro Detroit

This weekend is an important time to reflect and remember those who died while serving in the United States armed forces. Dozen of local cities will be hosting parades and events. We have a list of Memorial Day events happening this weekend in our area.

Movement Music Festival



Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. to midnight and Monday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hart Plaza at 1 Hart Plaza in Detroit

If you’re looking to dance, the Motor City is also the movement city this weekend as the Movement Music Festival takes over Hart Plaza. Thousands of people from across the world will flock to Detroit, where Techno music originated and to celebrate the city's heritage. Movement, one of the longest-running dance and music festivals showcases electronic music.

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin



Friday 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

Orchestra Hall at 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

A tribute will be paid to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at Orchestra Hall. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and vocalists will honor the music icon during "Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" all weekend with hits like "Chain of Fools," "Natural Woman," and "Think." There will also be a photo exhibit, a pink Cadillac displayed, a book giveaway, specialty cocktails and opportunities for photos.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.