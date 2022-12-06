Paratransit issues cause concern for Detroit riders with disabilities, mayor plans to act

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A looming transit crisis could potentially impact 130,000 Detroiters with disabilities.

The city told 7 Action News without a contract in place, a 70% reduction in paratransit services could begin Jan. 1.

Detroiter Lisa Franklin says she has spent years using a wheelchair. She’s also relied on paratransit services contracted by the city of Detroit.

The contract with the current provider, Transdev Service, was recently turned down by the city council. Franklin says she’s concerned about what this means.

“You can’t get to the grocery store to get nutrition. You can’t visit friends for social events. You can’t get to doctor’s appointments. You can’t get to work,” Franklin said.

Franklin is also a member of Warriors on Wheels, an agency that represents members of the disabled community. She insists more voices are needed to address solutions.

“We’re hoping that we can be involved in that, we can be brought to the table to be involved in that. There is a solution to this,” Franklin said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also spoke out about the subject, vowing to issue emergency powers and emergency contracts.

“We’re dealing with a dysfunctional city council for the first time in nine years. I’ve got to get adjusted to that. I’m spending time with lawyers on my emergency powers, but I’m not going to let the disabled in this city be stranded January 1,” he said.

“I have no explanation for how council could turn down the contracts and go on vacation for two months and leave people stranded. But we’ll take action before the end of the week on an emergency basis,” Duggan continued.

Councilmember Mary Waters was among those who voted no on another multiyear contract.

“The immediate solution would be to shorten the term. Let’s shorten the term, let’s put some quality control methods in place and let’s make sure that they are actually performing.” Waters said.

7 Action News has learned the Federal Transit Administration has also cited the city for failing to ensure full service to disabled riders, and this process is being closely monitored.

We reached out to Transdev for a response to what’s unfolding and are waiting to hear back.

We’ve learned the council president will meet with the mayor Tuesday morning. From there, council could hold a special session to address this by the end of the year.

