Parents, community leaders voice concerns on teens having access to drugs in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — About two dozen frustrated community leaders and residents of Detroit gathered at a now-closed down hookah shop Wednesday to voice their concerns about teens having access to drugs.

Detroit Hookah on E. 7 Mile was closed down by local authorities last week after it was found that they allegedly sold marijuana to a 15-year-old. Detroit police say the shop wasn’t even licensed to sell marijuana.

“They should be charged for abusing children. It’s child abuse," Detroit Police Commissioner Darryl Woods said. “We no longer have room for poisoners in our community.”

The hookah shop is steps away from Pershing High School, and the principal Bryant Tipton says he's disheartened by that fact alone.

"Our kids frequent this place... My thing is to make sure we put an end to it," Tipton said.

The now-closed Detroit Hookah business bears a new sign, letting customers know about an additional location that's also in Detroit. But community members say that's not good enough.

WXYZ Detroit Hookah encouraging customers to visit their additional location after getting shut down by the city

“We need to let people know this is not how we conduct business in the city of Detroit. It is a privilege, it is not a right," Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson said at the gathering.

It is legal to sell marijuana in the state of Michigan to those over the age of 21, and the licensing process is lengthy, complicated and expensive. Credible dispensaries like House of Dank know this all too well.

"This is likely the most regulated industry in America," House of Dank Chief Cooperate Officer and general counsel Mike DiLaura said.

While legal dispensaries follow strict rules, they're disheartened to hear there are businesses giving them a bad reputation.

"First and foremost look, we have to keep drugs away from kids. This is not controversial — end of story, period," DiLaura said.

7 Action News reached out to Detroit Hookah for comment but have not heard back.