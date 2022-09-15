Parents of teen involved in Fraser fatal stabbing speak out

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Laura Hibbert told 7 Action News her son called her Tuesday afternoon in a panic as a group of teenagers tried breaking into their home on Garfield Road in Fraser.

"They came in with knives and ski masks, and they were really trying to kill our kids," Hibbert said.

She said her son and three other teens were inside the home when they came under a knife attack.

“Thankfully, my son was able to fight him off. But yeah, he strictly acted in self-defense," Hibbert said of her son, who is now in police custody.

The chaos had spilled outside. According to the Fraser Department of Public Safety, one of the teens was stabbed to death. Friends say he was a ninth grader.

Another teen ended up with critical injuries. Locals say he's an 11th grader.

Laura and her husband John said both of those teens were in the group that showed up with knives.

They said their son wasn’t the main target, but his best friend was. They said the best friend was stabbed several times.

“He’s had beef with a couple kids. They thought that his best friend lived here. His best friend doesn’t live here, but I think that’s why they targeted our house," she explained.

The couple said the teens had been egging the house.

"They’ve been making threats to the children at school. The boys had to leave the football game with the marching band. They actually had to go off the field with the marching band because they were scared for their lives. The kids tried to jump them. They were waiting right outside," Hibbert said.

“It’s very sad that kids nowadays take it this far," John said.

"I believe it all started over a girl. I believe it all started over a girl,” she added.

The couple said their son is in a juvenile detention center.

"We can't speak with (our son). We can't see him. He's in quarantine. He's just sitting there with his own thoughts. He just experienced this traumatic event. He just almost got killed and had to save his friend's life. I don't know how he's doing. I can't imagine how he's doing," Hibbert sobbed.

She said her son's best friend has been released from the hospital.

7 Action News attempted to get more information from Fraser's director of public safety and the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. Both said the investigation is ongoing.