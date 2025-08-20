Peeping tom incidents reported near University of Michigan as students move in

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple incidents of a prowler peering into female students' windows have been reported near the University of Michigan campus in recent weeks, raising safety concerns during move-in week.

The Ann Arbor Police Department has received at least four reports of a peeping tom targeting off-campus housing. That includes the 500 block of East Kingsley Street, the 1100 block of White Street, 900 block Dewey Avenue and the 200 block of Thayer Street.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in reports of a peeping tom out here in the city of Ann Arbor," said Sgt. Mark Pulford of the Ann Arbor Police Department.

"The suspect's been looking into college-aged female residences. Both on the first and second floors," Pulford said.

University of Michigan junior Katie Delaney has experienced multiple incidents at her residence on White Street.

WXYZ Katie Delaney (left) describing where the suspect looked through her window

"I was just in bed and I hear some scratching sound outside my window," Delaney recalled one instance. “I had plants on my windowsill, so I had my blinds up a little bit so they could see some light. And I go a little closer to the window and I see it, a camera.”

Delaney believes the suspect sometimes uses a GoPro camera to film her and flees whenever she tries to get a good look at him. Police confirm there are reports of filming as well.

"Earlier he was trying to come up through the fire escape to look in the shower cause our blinds are kind of messed up there, so you can see into the shower," Delaney said.

Even closed blinds haven't provided enough protection from the intrusive behavior.

"You know the little holes in the blinds from where they have the string running through? He was filming through that hole, so even the blinds closed weren't enough, so I just bought blackout curtains," Delaney said.

Police cannot yet confirm if these incidents are connected to similar peeping tom reports from last year that also targeted young women in the area.

The timing is particularly concerning as thousands of students are moving into campus housing this week. Police have increased patrols in response to the reports.

WXYZ Students moving in

Parents dropping off students expressed appreciation for the police response while remaining concerned about safety.

"I appreciate [police] letting me know so that I can talk to my son so that he’s aware of making sure he’s safe," said Christine Slesak, a University of Michigan parent.

Ann Arbor police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity by calling AAPD at 734-794-6920, or emailing tips@a2gov.org, noting that tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Silent Witness program at https://aapd.a2gov.org/SilentWitness.

