Police cracking down on noisy Woodward Ave drivers

(WXYZ) — Noise complaints along Woodward Avenue have several police departments taking action with a joint effort called "Operation Decrescendo".

"Anything over 90 decibels on Woodward Avenue is against state law," Sergeant Robert Ried told 7 Action News.

Loud exhausts, drag racing, and reckless driving are some of what officers will be ticketing, he says. Ried, who's with the Pleasant Ridge Police Department, said all of this creates a 'quality of life' issue for locals.

"We get residents that are complaining constantly that are just trying to sit in their backyards. They're in the Woodward corridor, and they can't enjoy an evening sitting on their back porch," he said.

This summer, Reid said the nuisances won't be tolerated.

"Our officers will be out on Woodward with a decibel meter. It is calibrated from the factory, and once it reads over 90 decibels and we know that it's a certain vehicle making that sound, then our officers will take enforcement," Ried explained.

Seven departments are part of "Operation Decrescendo", including Pleasant Ridge, Berkeley, Huntington Woods, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Bloomfield Hills, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

"We're just trying to get people to be cognizant of their driving, cognizant of the noise that they're creating, and keep everybody safe," Ried said.

Authorities said the only exception to "Operation Decrescendo" is the Woodward Dream Cruise on August 20th.

Enforcement will take place until September.