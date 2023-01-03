Police looking for suspect who shot, killed 19-year-old boy at New Year's Eve party in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Police are searching for the shooter that killed 19-year-old Don Sawyer just hours into the new year.

It happened outside of a party on East Warren and Outer Drive in Detroit.

The victim's family says they are now desperate for answers.

"He didn't go out looking for trouble. He was an innocent 19-year-old thinking he was going out for New Year's Eve," aunt Brittney McKinney said.

According to police, suspects pulled up to the party and while still in the car, fired multiple rounds. Three people were shot. Two are expected to recover.

As of now, police have recovered two guns from a vehicle, but no one has been arrested in connection to Don's death.

"I didn't see anything, everything happened in an instant," Don's friend said.

Sawyer's friend was at the party that night and says everyone thought the gunshots were fireworks until they saw Sawyer had been hit.

"He was just face down on the ground. I flipped him over to see if it was him. It was him. I tried to wake him up, and he just wouldn't wake up," he said.

In Mount Clemens, Sawyer's family and friends band together under candlelight, releasing balloons, and holding on to hope that his killer will be caught.

"These people are still out there. They're looking for them and we're hoping they are caught. We want them brought to justice. It's not going to help us, but we want justice served. Don deserves it," McKinney said.