Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: A conversation with the Consul General of Israel & The Children's Center CEO

Spotlight on Israeli Consul Gen. Yinam Cohen & The Children's Center CEO Nicole Wells Stallworth
Cohen.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Yinam Cohen, Consul General for Israel to the Midwest
Cohen.png
Stallworth.png
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 14:28:44-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 7, Spotlight on the News will interview Yinam Cohen, the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest and Nicole Wells Stallworth, the new CEO of The Children's Center of Detroit. What are they doing in the jobs to make an impact in Michigan communities and address sensitive humanitarian issues around the world?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!