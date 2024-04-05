Spotlight on the News: A conversation with the Consul General of Israel & The Children's Center CEO

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 7, Spotlight on the News will interview Yinam Cohen, the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest and Nicole Wells Stallworth, the new CEO of The Children's Center of Detroit. What are they doing in the jobs to make an impact in Michigan communities and address sensitive humanitarian issues around the world?

