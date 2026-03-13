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Spotlight on the News: An exit interview with Dr. James M. Smith, 23rd president of EMU

Spotlight on "the dean" of MI college presidents; Dr. James M. Smith of Eastern Michigan
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WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. James M. Smith, President, Eastern Michigan University
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Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 15, Spotlight will broadcast an in-depth interview with Dr. James M. Smith, the 23rd president of Eastern Michigan University. The dean of Michigan college leaders will soon be retiring but not before he looks back, and looks ahead, at education in the Great Lakes State.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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