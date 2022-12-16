Spotlight on the News: End of the year conversation with Whitmer & Gilchrist

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 18, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth, end of the year conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Together, inside the Cadillac Lodge in downtown Detroit, they look back at their accomplishments and challenges in 2022. Whitmer and Gilchrist also look ahead to their plans for 2023. Find out what their priorities will be for Michigan.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

