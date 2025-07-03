Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit mayoral race; Haashiim & Perkins

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 6, Spotlight on the News will continue its focus on the Detroit mayoral race with candidates Joel Haashiim, an international businessman, and Todd R. Perkins, founder and senior partner of a local law firm. Find out why they want to be the next elected chief executives of Michigan's largest city. What experience do they have for the job they are seeking and what will their agenda be, if elected?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

