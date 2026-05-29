Spotlight on the News Special: The historic Jackson Home & America's quest for voting rights

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 31, a Spotlight on the News Special will explore The Henry Ford's historic "Jackson Home" and America's continued quest for voting rights. What's the significance of the massive, multi-million dollar, restoration project that will open to the public on June 12th? See and feel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other leaders planned the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery marches and why the home built in 1919 is now housed in a new location for tourists to visit in Dearborn's Greenfield Village. Tune in as my guests; Patricia Mooradian, President & CEO, The Henry Ford; Amber Mitchell, Curator of Black History at the museum; and Attorney Spencer Overton, the Patricia Robert Harris Research Professor of Law at George Washington University, discuss the past, present, and future of this treasure and election laws.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

