Detroiters welcome opera sensation with open arms and roaring applause!

WXYZ DETROIT — To say that I’ve had a longtime devotion to opera would not be true. But to say I’ve become a huge fan of opera singer Davóne Tines would absolutely be true! The American operatic bass-baritone is sensational! And increasingly, he is making a name for himself as a creator of new musical works.

The powerful classical singer gave Detroit a preview of his amazing talent last week at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. For 65 uninterrupted minutes, accompanied by Detroit pianist Alvin Waddles, Tines showcased his very diverse repertoire. From opera, to spiritual, to gospel, he does it all masterfully. When he finished his Recital No. 1: Mass in the heart of our city’s cultural center, he looked out to a cheering audience and a standing ovation.

When I asked a well-known and respected local tenor his impression of Tines - as one pro to another - he simply said, “He is just outstanding and there’s no way I’m in his class!” No wonder Tines, a graduate of the Julliard School of Music and Harvard University, has been receiving international acclaim. In 2018, he received the Emerging Artists Award from the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. He has also been heralded by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, and Time magazine.

Last year, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tines on Channel 7’s weekly Spotlight on the News program. Since then, he’s been immersing himself in The Motor City as part of his preparation for the upcoming premiere of Detroit Opera’s new production of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X. The celebrated opera opens at the Detroit Opera House in late May.

Whether you’re an opera lover or not, do yourself a favor and go see Davóne Tines in person. You’ll be mesmerized by his voice and captivated by his on-stage talent.

