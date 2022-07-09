Boy receives Outstanding Citizenship Award, raised thousands for shelter pets

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A young boy from the Downriver community received major recognition this week for raising thousands of dollars to help shelter animals.

7 Action News first introduced you to Henry Bryant a couple of weeks ago.

At just 6 years old, Henry is already making a positive impact on his community and following his passion.

“...here this evening to present an Outstanding Citizenship Award to Henry Bryant...," Southgate Mayor Joseph Kuspa said while addressing an audience Wednesday night.

Before receiving that award, Henry arrived to Southgate City Hall in grand fashion. A motorcycle brigade led the way. A Southgate police officer chauffeured Henry to the occasion.

Henry was recognized for helping the Downriver Central Animal Control Agency. He sold lemonade, and his family says he raised $2,200 for the shelter.

“Some animals can really struggle right now," Henry told 7 Action News. “When I first came up with (the idea), I said, ‘Oh, this is a good idea.'"

7 Action News asked his father how it feels seeing his son accomplish this at such a young age and being a spark for something positive.

"It’s amazing. I mean, something that you don’t expect. You don’t plan for it. It just happens," Michael Bryant, Henry's father, said. “I just want to thank everybody in the community and all the surrounding communities and the motorcycle club, the Iron Mustangs.”

He said the community supporting Henry’s vision helped make this all a success. The Detroit Iron Mustangs motorcycle club is among his biggest supporters.

Conner May, sergeant at arms for the Mustangs said, “It’s admiring really, man. It takes a lot of growth at that young age, man. I couldn’t tell you how long it took me to grow up. To just see what he’s doing right now, it's pretty phenomenal."

The mayor of Southgate was joined by the mayors of Allen Park, Riverview and Wyandotte to present the award with shelter volunteers standing by.

“Congratulations, young man," Kuspa said.

The crowd clapped and cheered.

Henry plans to have another lemonade stand in the near future. In the fall and winter, he plans to sell hot cider and hot chocolate.