NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Miss Amazing is empowering girls and women with disabilities by giving them a stage to build confidence, advocate for themselves and celebrate their abilities.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Michigan Miss Amazing empowers women with disabilities

The organization has been building community for participants in Michigan since 2020. Started by Novi residents Rachel Dooley and her mother, Rachel Hunter, the program has grown from about 10 participants to 37.

The annual Amplify event takes place Saturday, March 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Novi Civic Center, featuring hair, makeup and passionate presentations.

"We are here to empower them. We wanna give them a platform and build a community around them and focus on their abilities," Tiffany LaFontaine, director of Michigan Miss Amazing, said.

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"All too often, you hear the word disability, but you don't really pay attention to the ability and what these girls are truly capable of and what they bring to the table, and that's the most important part — building a table that everybody has a seat at, so they all feel welcomed and included," LaFontaine said.

For 28-year-old Allie Hayes, the 2025 Miss Queen, the crown is more than just an accessory. She says her journey participating in the event has made her more confident in advocating for vulnerable adults.

"It definitely does open doors for self-esteem," Hayes said. "It makes me feel more confident with myself and I like feeling included."

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Emmalynn Ringrose, the 13-year-old 2025 Preteen Queen, loves being on the stage because it reminder her of her theater passion.

"Feels like I’m on Broadway," Ringrose said.

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Alyssa Patrias, 29, is the 2025 Sr. Miss Queen and one of the original queens. She has a passion for bringing smiles to everyone with her "happy cards."

"It makes me feel so happy and proud," Patrias said.

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LaFontaine says the competition is ultimately a celebration of all that makes its contestants special.

"It’s about giving these girls the stage and allowing them to talk about the things that mean the most to them," LaFontaine said.

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While participation in Michigan Miss Amazing is completely free, the organization encourages each participant to give back by supporting a nonprofit. This year, they are supporting Making Spirits Bright, Metro Detroit's Book Bank, which is dedicated to providing equitable access to books that enhance youth literacy.

The Amplify event is just the beginning for many participants. Queens crowned in seven of the eight age categories will go on to the national Advocate event in Chicago in July.

Girls and women ages 5 and older who have an IEP, IPP, SSI, 504 plan or a physician's document providing proof of disability are eligible to participate. Miss Amazing is currently operating in over 30 states.

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The organization has several upcoming events, including a bottle drive on April 19 to raise funds for the 2026 National Queens. On May 16, they will host the LaFontaine Automotive Performance Cars and Coffee for Michigan Miss Amazing at LaFontaine Chevrolet Plymouth. The second annual Fundraiser Ball Gala is scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Novi Civic Center.

"You should come see it. It’s a great experience," Ringrose said.

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