Southfield company aims to save lives with AI-powered heart scanner

(WXYZ) — About every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data shows that in 2018, nearly 25,000 people older than 35 were hospitalized due to a heart attack.

Experts say heart attacks are preventable if the triggers are identified in advance.

And that's where a Southfield-based company is making a difference. Corazon Imaging is making the screening process more accessible thanks to a state-of-the-art heart scanner.

In the medical world, the device is called a CCTA + FFR-CT scanner. Simply put, it's an AI-powered imaging device that can examine your heart's condition.

"This is a noninvasive test and takes about 5 to 10 minutes," said Abir Mehana, CEO of Corazon Imaging.

Mehana says there are only two of these scanners in Michigan. But this is the first of its kind in the metro Detroit area in a mobile clinic setting.

"I've worked in heart vascular for many years, I know the traditional testing misses about 50% to 70% of heart diseases, this has less than 1% chance of missing heart diseases," said Mehana.

Mehana says they can see around 40 patients between the two mobile clinics daily, and that number is expected to increase once more mobile clinics are added within the metro Detroit area.

"We don't want either pricing or accessibility to be an issue, so we as an executive team, are committed to making sure that we are accepting every patient, and we will handle everything in the back end," said Mehana.

And there is a reason behind the strategy: Mehana's older brother Joe.

"At the time, I was working in a hospital. He came to me and said I've been having some chest pains; I'm not feeling good," said Mehana.

After a series of traditional cardiac tests, Joe was ruled out from a severe heart condition and advised to make a lifestyle change. However, later on, Joe suffered a heart attack and passed away.

"That hit home really hard for me; he was 47, with three kids, and a good father, a good brother, and really an amazing friend to people in our community," said Mehana.

Now, every life Mehana saves is like saving her brother Joe's life.

"You know with my personal story and my brother Joe, I always wanted to make this happen in the state of Michigan. And I was sold, this is where my path is going to take me to save a life every day," said Mehana.

Mehana says anyone can develop heart disease at any age, including those leading an active lifestyle, and since prevention is better than cure, make sure you ask your doctor for heart exams. Meanwhile, to learn more about Corazon Imaging and its locations, click here.