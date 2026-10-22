President Obama set to visit Detroit for Campaign Rally Saturday

Former President Barack Obama will visit Detroit Saturday to stomp on behalf of Democratic candidates Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Brynn Anderson/AP FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A "Get Out the Vote" rally is set for 5-7 p.m. aiming to motivate voters and encourage them to support Democrats up and down the ballot.

Obama has been ramping up appearances and advertisements with candidates across the country ahead of the midterms.

The last time he visited Detroit was October 2024 during the presidential election.

Michiganders interested in attending the rally can visit here.

The exact location will be announced 24 hours before the event.

Saturday, October 24 is the first day of statewide early voting in Michigan, with Election Day just 10 days after.