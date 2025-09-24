Proposed data center in Howell Township draws hundreds to planning commission meeting

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A proposed data center in Howell Township would be the largest of its kind in Michigan.

In January, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved a tax exemption for data centers to attract tech giants to the state. While it’s not yet clear who would be moving in, some residents are strongly opposing the idea.

Most of the data center — roughly 1,000 acres or about 2 square miles — would be on the Van Gilder family farm property.

The start of the Howell Township Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night was delayed and relocated due to a large turnout. The meeting was originally located at the Howell Township Hall. It was moved a few miles to Howell High School, where hundreds packed the meeting.

On the agenda was the decision to rezone the massive area owned by the Van Gilder family. The family owns large farm properties in the state, from commercial to industrial.

An unnamed U.S. Fortune 100 Company would move onto the property with a new data center.

The main concern residents have is that a data center of that size would be noisy, cause pollution and require a lot of water and electricity.

“What I can tell you is the bigger they are, the louder they are and the more they consume. And what you propose is a very large data center, so just be aware of that. It would consume of that of a small city," Webberville resident Gary Burtka said.

The project is expected to bring in thousands of jobs and that’s something union member and local resident James Shaw can get behind.

“A data center like this can put 1,000 constructions jobs out there rather than bringing people in from other states to do that work. You can do it right here with the community that we’re in,” said Shaw, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 17.

However, most residents still have a lot of questions and concerns that the peaceful life they live will be turned upside down by a large corporation moving in.

“I just found out about it. I really haven’t had much of an opportunity to address it further,” said Howell Township resident Margarte Campbell, who opposes the new data center.

The planning commission meeting went late Tuesday night, with community members voicing their opinions.

