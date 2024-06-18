Public pool entry fees waived for Dearborn residents this week amid heatwave

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a heatwave continues to blanket Michigan this week, the city of Dearborn is temporarily waiving entry fees at two city pools.

Dearborn residents can spend time at the pools at Ford Woods and Levagood parks for free through Friday.

The pools will be open during regular hours:



1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ford Woods Park at 5700 Greenfield Road

1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dunworth Pool at Levagood Park at 801 N. Denwood Street

Proof of residency in the city will need to be shown through a driver’s license, state ID, school ID or other officials documents with a photo, name and address. Entry into the pools is on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our public pools continue to be one of the best public amenities available to all Dearborn residents. We hope families are able to take advantage of this free pool period to cool off while using additional precautions during this particularly intense heat wave,” Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said in a statement.

Pool fees are always waved for residents ages 13 and under, the city said.

More information about the pools can be found on the city’s website.

