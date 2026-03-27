Rain possible for the Tigers' home opener

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers home opener is Friday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. against the St. Louis Cardinals. As many fans wake up early to tailgate before the first pitch, they may be wondering what the weather is going to be like?

April 3rd's average morning low is 34°, only two degrees above freezing. But it has been much colder before, with the coldest temperature recorded being 14°, set in 1954.

The average high temperature on April 3rd is 54°, respectably warmer, although it can feel chilly especially if there is a breeze. The warmest temperature on this date was 77° set in 1999.

Rain, and unfortunately snow, can happen on April 3rd, with the month being one of the rainiest of the year. The average rainfall for the date is 0.09” and the average snowfall is 0.1”.

Now that you know what could happen on April 3rd, here’s the latest forecast for this year:

Temperatures will start in the upper 30s, 38° in Detroit, and climb into the mid 50s, 54° in Detroit. There is a good chance for rain showers early, but drier by game time with mostly cloudy skies.