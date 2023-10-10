Rallying for Israel, thousands gather with politicians at Southfield synagogue

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In just 24 hours, a rally for Israel was planned in Southfield and had about 2,500 people in attendance including notable Michigan politicians who pledged their support to Israel and the Jewish community.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of many Michigan politicians at the event pledging their support.

“Tonight, lets stand together against terrorism and for peace. Let’s hold those in pain close and remembers those that we have lost,” Whitmer said.

Sen. Gary Peters also firmly vowed to support the country in front of thousands of Jewish metro Detroiters who rose in a standing ovation. Many at the rally have ties to Israel.

“In Washington, we must act swiftly to pass a bipartisan legislative package to give Israel all the support that they need,” Peters said.

Natalie Lipnik of West Bloomfield is among many who are worried for their loved ones.

“We have many family members living in Israel: my sister lives there, two nephews and their families. Everyone is safe and were so thankful,” Lipnik said.

Lipnik’s son, his wife and children who live in Southfield are also currently in Israel on a trip, hoping to find a flight back to Michigan in the coming days.

“We have spoken to all of them. They've been in and out of shelters. The sirens have been on and off, but everybody is safe,” she said.

Other accounts include that of Lior Zisser-Yogev. Her brother Eli, a soldier for the Israel Defense Forces, was killed during battle with Hamas on Saturday.

“He loved this community. He couldn't be happier for us when we moved here two months ago. He was planning to come visit,” Zisser-Yogev said. “He was only 27.”

All over metro Detroit, events are being held in support of loved ones in the midst of conflict. In West Bloomfield, there was another rally to support Israel.

“We want to show the world, we want to show Michigan we’re here for Israel and Israel is not standing by itself,” said Kobi Erez, the executive director of Michigan’s Zionist Organizations of America.

“Detroit and specifically Southeast Michigan as a whole is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans everywhere. And so, Palestine is an issue near and dear of all of us,” said Amer Zahr, the president of New Generation for Palestine.

Zahr, a Palestinian activist, is helping plan a rally Tuesday in Dearborn to support Palestine. He has family living in both Israeli territory and the West Bank who are afraid for their safety amid continued violence.

“I've spoken to people and people are safe for now, but they’re scared. They’re wondering what the next steps might be,” Zahr said.

As the violence continues, it hits home for many in metro Detroit who hope for peace soon.

“This is about hate. This isn't two countries fighting over land or fighting over natural resources. This is simply an act of terrorism,” said Steven Ingber, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Zahr said, “It's terrible. It’s tragic. But what happened this weekend is not the disease. It’s the symptom of the disease, and the disease is Israeli occupation going on in Gaza for 56 years.”



The rally for Palestine is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Ford Community Center.

The Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit has already raised $1.5 million to help victims in Israel. Donations are still being accepted on their website.