Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park opens to public after 7 years of planning

After three years of construction and seven years of planning, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on the Detroit Riverfront opens to the public with a grand opening celebration featuring live music and food trucks.
Video: Chopper 7 over Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park ahead of grand opening
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After three years of construction and seven years of planning, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on the Detroit Riverfront opens to the public with a grand opening celebration featuring live music and food trucks.

The $80 million park spans 22 acres and offers green space, play zones and waterfront views in what's being called a once-in-a-generation transformation of Detroit's Riverfront.

"I am excited for everyone around the region and Detroit to see it. I think that there's a lot of anticipation about the park and I think it's going to blow away all expectations, so I am just excited for the public to see it," said Jim Boyle from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

Watch Chopper 7 above the park:

Video: Chopper 7 over Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park ahead of grand opening

Ben Larson-Wolbrink drove down from Berkley to get a glimpse of Detroit's newest park and plans to return for the grand opening weekend.

"I love the Detroit Riverfront. I love coming down here and I love how they're adding more beautiful spaces for the public," Larson-Wolbrink said.

Screenshot 2025-10-24 at 4.28.38 PM.png

Related: Grand opening of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park: Everything you need to know

The park features four major attractions designed to boost Detroit as a destination. Visitors will find playgrounds and sports areas, including two full-size Detroit Pistons courts.

Screenshot 2025-10-24 at 4.28.54 PM.png

One of the park's standout features is a play garden filled with larger-than-life sculptures, including a 26-foot-tall otter, a 14-foot beaver and a 20-foot Berenstain Bear created in Denmark by Monstrum Design Studio.

The new park also fills a crucial gap along the waterfront. Visitors can now travel 5 miles along the Detroit River from Belle Isle to the Joe Louis Arena site thanks to a new boardwalk connection.

"I love it. I love it. Whenever I can come down here, one of my favorite places is to be on the riverfront and relax and renew," Larson-Wolbrink said.

Screenshot 2025-10-24 at 4.28.09 PM.png

The grand opening weekend will offer live music, food trucks and activities for the entire family.

"I feel like it's a win-win all around," Larson-Wolbrink said.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park officially opens to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!