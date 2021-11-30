READ: Michigan leaders release statements following deadly Oxford High School shooting

(WXYZ) — Leaders from across Michigan are releasing statements, giving their thoughts to the parents, students and teachers after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Related: Here's what we know about the Oxford High School shooting that left 3 dead, multiple injured

The shooting left three people, who are all believed to be students, dead, and several others injured.

Related: LIVE COVERAGE: 3 dead in Oxford High School shooting, multiple injured

Police say the suspect is in custody and is believed to be a 15-year-old student at the school. A handgun was recovered.

The statements are below and will continue to be updated as we learn more.

President Joe Biden

“I learned about a school shooting in Michigan. As we learn the full details, my heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one. That whole community has to be in a state of shock right now.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now.

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.

“My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

"I am truly saddened by the shooting today at Oxford High School. My family and the entire state of Michigan is praying for the victims, their families, and every student, education professional, and community member who has been touched by this senseless violence.

Every Michigander has a role to play in supporting the Oxford community. We must come together to do everything necessary to ensure all of our children can feel safe from the threat of harm everywhere—especially in school—to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter

"I’m horrified by this tragic shooting at Oxford High School today. The entire Oakland County community is in shock by this terrifying display of violence and our thoughts are with Oxford families tonight.

"I’m grateful for the quick response from the Oakland Co. Sheriff’s Department and all the first responders. The county’s Emergency Ops Center has been activated to offer any support and assistance needed by first responders and the families in Oxford today and in the days ahead."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community. My department has reached out to local law enforcement to offer assistance as this investigation unfolds and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to first responders on the scene.

“We must act to properly address gun violence in our schools and the ongoing threat of another unconscionable tragedy if we continue to only offer thoughts and prayers. Our kids deserve better."

Michigan Rep. John Reilly

“My heart goes out to students, staff and their families after the despicable shooting at Oxford High School. I am praying for a quick recovery for those who have been wounded, and comfort for families and friends grieving lost loved ones. A tragedy like this shocks us all, and we need to support the people who endured this horrific trauma. Our community is unified in the face of this heinous act of violence, and we are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and first responders for their efforts.”

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer

“The news of today’s school shooting at Oxford High School is simply horrifying. On top of an already difficult situation with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our students now have to face this traumatic situation in a place that is supposed to be a safe space for learning and growth.

“My heart goes out to all those involved. I am working with local authorities to understand all the information and provide as much assistance as my office can. I encourage anyone with information about this situation to share it with the police, and I thank our local responders for their swift assistance and response during this difficult time.”

MEA President Paula Herbart and NEA President Becky Pringle

“News of the shooting today at Oxford High School was horrifying for us both as educators and as parents. School should be a safe place for students and employees alike – but today that safety was shattered by gunshots.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, as well as all the Oxford students and educators who’ll carry today with them for the rest of their lives.

“We also want to thank the dedicated first responders whose swift action was essential, especially the school resource officer who apprehended the shooter and kept more innocent lives from being lost.

“MEA and NEA are committed to working with our local members and the school district to ensure that students and employees get the emotional and physical support they need to begin recovering from this tragedy.

“Further, we remain committed to ending violence in our schools. One event like this is too many – and this is not the first time the unthinkable has happened. Addressing the mental health needs of our students and the physical safety of everyone in our schools is not a partisan issue and must be something we work together to achieve. Each of today’s victims – and every student, parent, educator and first responder – deserves that commitment from us all.”

