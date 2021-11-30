Here's what we know about the Oxford High School shooting that left 3 dead, multiple injured

(WXYZ) — Officials confirm that three people are dead and six others are injured following a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

A 15-year-old student, a sophomore at the school, has been taken into custody.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne said,"Pray for our families here in Oxford and our students."

At a press briefing with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and other officials, authorities said they received over 100 calls to 911 about the shooting at the school shortly before 1 p.m.

Officials said the shooting lasted several minutes and a police liaison at the school was one of the people who helped take the student into custody.

We’re told a semi-automatic handgun was used in the shooting. The people who were killed in the shooting are believed to be students, according to officials. We're also told one of those injured is a teacher.

Students have told 7 Action News they heard an ALICE warning over the intercom.

“We kept hearing ALICE LOCKDOWN, ALICE LOCKDOWN ... I was just scared. I was praying for my safety, my friends safety, everyone’s safety,” said one student.

“I just kept thinking it’s probably a suspicious person walking campus, they’ll get them in a minute and it’ll be over,“ said another student. “In various group chats, I start to get messages saying ‘this person got shot, that person got shot,’ and immediately I was like OK this is real.”

A mother, who was reunited with her child at Meijer, said, “I was scared, I have never been so scared in my life, and when I came to Meijer, I ran to him and he picked me up and gave me the biggest hug of my life.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WXYZ.com and 7 Action News for updates.

