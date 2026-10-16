Thousands of runners ready for Detroit Free Press Marathon weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The shoes are laced, the final training miles are in and thousands of runners are ready to hit the streets of Detroit for one of the city's biggest sporting traditions.

A record 30,000 runners of all ages, abilities and experience levels are expected to compete across eight events during the Detroit Free Press Marathon weekend, which runs Friday through Sunday.

The weekend culminates Sunday morning with the Detroit Free Press Marathon, an international race that takes runners from Detroit into Windsor, Ontario, before returning to the Motor City.

For many of the runners, getting to the starting line represents the end of weeks and months of preparation.

Plymouth resident Zach Hose ran his first marathon in Detroit two years ago and said the support he received from spectators and volunteers helped make the experience memorable.

"Detroit two years ago was my first marathon. And, I had no idea what I was doing. But, everyone was so supportive and encouraging," Hose said. "All the spectators, the volunteers that gave me my medal at the end, it’s just a really cool community. And, I’m honored to be a part of it."

For Warren resident Malik Jordan, running in Detroit means competing in front of the people closest to him.

"I’ve had the opportunity to run other marathons internationally and even around the U.S.," Jordan said. "Running at home just means it’s, you know, that’s my home crowd. My wife, my son gets to watch me as well as friends who I have the opportunity to run with."

The marathon's international course is also part of what makes race weekend unique. Organizers say the Detroit Free Press Marathon is the only race in the world to cross two international borders and the only race featuring an underwater mile through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Detroit resident Will Sexton said that experience sets the race apart.

"The uniqueness of it, like being able to cross the border into Canada and then come back over the bridge and into the tunnel is an experience I don’t think really any other marathon or running event kind of offers," Sexton said.

The marathon course also takes runners through several Detroit landmarks and neighborhoods, including Woodbridge, The District Detroit, Eastern Market and the Dequindre Cut before ending near Campus Martius.

Detroit Free Press Marathon weekend schedule

Race weekend activities begin Friday with the Kia Health and Fitness Expo at Huntington Place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Runners can pick up their race bibs while visiting vendors and interacting with marathon staff. Organizers expect more than 30,000 people to attend the expo between Friday and Saturday.

A two-mile Shakeout run sponsored by Brooks is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday along the Detroit Riverfront.

Saturday's events begin along the riverfront, with the Children's Hospital of Michigan Family Fun Day running from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The 1 Mile Race begins at 8:25 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:50 a.m.

The Meijer Little Detroit Dash begins at 10:05 a.m. for children 8 and younger.

At 10:30 a.m., runners ages 6 to 13 will complete the final mile of the Kids Marathon Presented by Priority Health. Participants will already have logged 25.2 miles before taking on their last mile in Detroit.

The Kia Health and Fitness Expo will also be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Place.

What to know for Sunday's races

Pre-race ceremonies begin at 6:35 a.m. Sunday, with the Detroit Free Press Marathon, International Half Marathon and Marathon Relay scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

The International Half Marathon's first runners are expected to begin crossing the finish line around 8 a.m., while organizers anticipate the marathon winners reaching the finish at approximately 9:15 a.m.

The Motor City Half Marathon begins at 10:30 a.m. Its course stays in Detroit and travels through areas including downtown, Midtown, Woodbridge, Eastern Market and Lafayette Park before finishing at the marathon finish line.

The celebration continues after the races with the Kia Conquered Afterparty from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Campus Martius and Cadillac Square. The event will include food trucks, live music, an awards ceremony and other activities.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon dates back to 1978 and has grown into Michigan's largest road race and North America's largest international road race, according to race organizers.

For runners such as Hose, Jordan and Sexton, though, the weekend is about more than the miles. It's a chance to experience Detroit, cross an international border and share the course with a community of runners from around the country and the world.

More information on the race weekend, including course maps and event details, is available at freepmarathon.com.

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Correction: A previous version of this article had an incorrect number of runners. The article has been updated. We regret the error.

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This story was written with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on a 7 News Detroit script and information provided by Detroit Free Press Marathon organizers. A 7 News Detroit journalist reviewed and edited the report before publication.

