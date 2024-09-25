$12 1/2 million grant awarded to make Gratiot Avenue safer for drivers and pedestrians

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Millions of dollars are on their way to the city of Detroit to create safer streets. Gratiot Avenue from 8 Mile to Randolph near Greektown is the focus.

The city said Gratiot Avenue is one of metro Detroit's most dangerous roads and has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour, but the city said at certain times of day you'll find people going nearly twice that speed.

7 News Detroit talked to Detroiters who walk and drive Gratiot daily.

Detroiter Paul Halthon said, "I've almost gotten hit a few times myself. Yeah, it's very dangerous getting across this street right here in this area."

Detroiter Dondria Hemphill said, "Quite a few accidents happen here right where we're standing at 6 Mile and Gratiot, so, because of the way the turns are."

According to the city, between 2019 and 2023 there have been 2,542 crashes, 38 fatalities, 1,237 injuries, and 93 pedestrians have been hit. That data covers Gratiot and Randolph all the way to Gratiot and 8 Mile.

Halthon said, "My people tell me all the time, 'Be careful going across Gratiot because it's very dangerous,' and it is."

Halthon and Hemphill are glad to learn the city of Detroit is looking to change that. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the city announced a $12.5 million dollar grant from the state and federal governments to make Gratiot safer for everybody.

Hemphill said, "I don't really know what they're gonna do to make people pay attention to the signals.”

Sam Krassenstein, Detroit's chief of infrastructure told 7 News Detroit, "We have not started design yet. So, there’s a lot of uncertainties. The biggest objective is to slow traffic down."

"Today, the average speed on Gratiot is close to 60 miles an hour depending on what time of day," he explained.

Krassenstein said some key safety features will be installing countdown timers at crosswalks. Also, the plan is to extend some curbs as a buffer where vehicles park.

He said the project will focus on adding devices that make it difficult for drivers to turn fast since Gratiot is on an angle.

Another big part of the project includes adding additional crossing points along Gratiot.

Krassenstein explained, "Right now, it's as far as half or three-quarters of a mile apart where we have crosswalk signals, and as a result, the data shows us that's where people are getting hit."

Hemphill said, "That's going to be a really good look. From 8 Mile all the way to downtown, that's going to be wonderful."

The city said construction will start in 2026.