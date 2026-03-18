Detroit family transforms vacant building into Wildemere Bar and Grill with Motor City Match grant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lifelong Detroiter Corey Williams and his family cut the ceremonial ribbon today for their new business, Wildemere Bar and Grill, in the Martin Park neighborhood.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Detroit family opens Wildemere Bar and Grill on the city's west side

The restaurant, located at the intersection of Wildemere Avenue and West McNichols Road on the city's west side, opened Wednesday. The project was supported by a $50,000 Motor City Match grant and employs 17 Detroiters.

Growing up, Corey Williams saw the challenges Detroit faced, which sparked a passion to fix up eyesore buildings.

"That's one thing our city needed, and that's an area I could help in," Corey Williams said.

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In 2016, with the help of his family, Corey Williams purchased the building. Over the years, he built up the property, turning portions of it into apartments and a maker's space before adding the restaurant.

"I saw this beautiful building with this beautiful exterior that was vacant and abandoned; it was right up my wheelhouse," Corey Williams said.

Part-owner Tony Williams said the goal was to build a positive environment.

"We created somewhere where you can laugh, live, have fun, great vibes," Tony Williams said.

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City leaders celebrated the business's journey as it opened its doors.

"Your persistence, your dedication, your resilience, embodies the city of Detroit," Mayor Mary Sheffield said.

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Jason Barnett with Invest Detroit highlighted that the restaurant fills a major void in the neighborhood.

"To bring a sit-down restaurant that brings family together and friends together, that's awesome for this community," Barnett said.

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Corey Williams said the $50,000 Motor City Match grant was pivotal in making the establishment a reality.

"They helped us with the structural stuff, they helped us with design, they helped us with the kitchen and appliances," Corey Williams said.

Corey Williams added that he wants to make Detroit a better place to live and work, and the new restaurant is a big step in that direction.

"That's our purpose, community building, so for us to push the ball a little bit forward in our mission to make Detroit more comfortable, it feels good," Corey Williams said.

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