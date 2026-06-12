Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield launches 'Occupy the Summer' program aimed at engaging teens in the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield launched her "Occupy the Summer" program Friday at the Andrew Butzel Recreation Center on the city's west side.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Mayor Sheffield launches Detroit's 'Occupy the Summer' program

The kickoff comes weeks after multiple teen takeovers occurred downtown and on the city's west side, some of which turned violent, in stories 7 News Detroit has been following.

"I think it's about playing a role in ensuring that young people have productive, safe, and enhancing places to keep themselves occupied," Sheffield said.

WXYZ Mary Sheffield and 7 News Detroit anchor Ali Hoxie

Sheffield said she spoke directly with teens who participated in the takeovers before launching the program.

7 News Detroit interview: Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield speaks ahead of Occupy the Summer kick off

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield speaks ahead of Occupy the Summer kick off

"We had the opportunity to engage with the teens who participated in the teen takeover, and what they expressed was a desire to have fun and engaging activities for them to be a part of the city's resurgence," Sheffield said.

RELATED STORY: Another so-called 'teen takeover' happened in downtown Detroit

Another so-called 'teen takeover' happened in downtown Detroit

Over the next 10 weeks, nine recreation centers will stay open late with events including late-night basketball and other activities.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Megan Lee's report on today's bike giveaway:

Bike giveaway kicks off Mayor Sheffield's 'Occupy the Summer' program

Not all residents are convinced the program will be enough. Detroit resident Darryl Taylor questioned whether teens would show up.

"How many young folks are going to play basketball at that time of night. I think we have to come up with a better plan," Taylor said.

WXYZ Darryl Taylor

Detroit resident Kim Bell said change needs to come from at home first.

"A lot of people don't understand when it comes to children and the troubles they're having, it starts at home," Bell said.

Other residents are more optimistic.

"I like her plans for it, gives them something to do. Keep them off the streets and keeps them occupied with something that's positive," Pamela Richardson of Detroit said.

WXYZ Pamela Richardson

Sheffield said the program extends beyond activities, offering support resources for parents as well.

"We have wrap-around services on site, so whether it's job information, housing information, utility assistance information, and several city apartments that will be on-site," Sheffield said.

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