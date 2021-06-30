Watch
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan engaged to Dr. Sonia Hassan

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addresses the media, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Detroit. The mayor on Tuesday announced some layoffs, pay cuts for other employees and and a reduction in some services. He warned that Detroit could be subject to a return to state oversight if action isn't taken quickly. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan 2020 coronavirus
Posted at 8:36 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 20:36:58-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is engaged to Dr. Sonia Hassan.

7 Action News confirmed news of the engagement with Detroit's Director of Media Relations John Roach. It was first reported by the Michigan Chronicle.

Hassan is a Wayne State University physician who was at the center of a controversy involving Duggan in 2018 when businessman Robert Carmack hired a private investigator to hire him. That private investigator found Duggan visiting Hassan at her home after hours.

Hassan also ran the controversial "Make Your Date" program which was designed to help pregnant women in the city of Detroit.

7 Action News reports on Make Your Date:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!