Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan engaged to Dr. Sonia Hassan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is engaged to Dr. Sonia Hassan.

7 Action News confirmed news of the engagement with Detroit's Director of Media Relations John Roach. It was first reported by the Michigan Chronicle.

Hassan is a Wayne State University physician who was at the center of a controversy involving Duggan in 2018 when businessman Robert Carmack hired a private investigator to hire him. That private investigator found Duggan visiting Hassan at her home after hours.

Hassan also ran the controversial "Make Your Date" program which was designed to help pregnant women in the city of Detroit.

