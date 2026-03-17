Detroit mayor unveils plan to cut home repair permit wait times, accelerate construction

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield on Monday announced a four-point plan aimed at dramatically reducing the time it takes to obtain permits for home renovations and new home construction in the city.

Sheffield says the initiative could shrink what was once a 30-day permitting process down to a single day — a move city leaders say could help fuel what officials are calling the largest construction boom Michigan has seen in decades.

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Detroit mayor unveils plan to cut home repair permit wait times

"What once took 30-days could now take one day," Sheffield said.

The plan focuses on strengthening housing strategies and stock by investing in better technology and customer service, with an ultimate goal of reducing the time it takes to build single-family homes. Sheffield says reaching her administration's first-term goal of building 1,000 new Detroit homes is central to the effort.

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David Bell, the newly re-appointed director of the city's Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department, says his team of more than 300 employees found ways to streamline both the private and commercial building process.

"Detroit is building again, the city is rising higher and BSEED is leading the way," Bell said.

"Detroit is in the middle of the largest construction boom Michigan has seen in decades," Bell said.

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Detroit Chief Operating Officer Winnie Liao says the goal is to make interacting with the city easier for residents.

"Our goal is to create a department that works at the speed of our city's growth," Liao said.

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For contractors like Kalaya Long, owner of Blue Horizon Construction, the plan could have a direct impact on her company's ability to contribute to the city's expansion.

"If you know anything about contractors and renovation, you have to stay on time," Long said. "We complete renovation projects that range from roofs, windows, siding and lead service line replacement. I can't do that work unless the system is moving."

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Allan Martinez, who recently purchased two fixer-upper properties in Detroit, says the streamlined permitting process could save him significant time as he works through the renovations he needs to make.

"Every man's dream is to buy a house and make a good future for your kids and your family, so if they do that (speedier permits), it will be easier for us too," Martinez said.

Matt Temkin, a partner with GreatWater Homes, says building new homes and preserving and renovating existing ones are equally important priorities. His team has been building new homes in East Village, an area he describes as once having been barren.

"It used to be house after house after house, and now it's empty, empty, empty — house — empty, empty, empty," Temkin said.

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Temkin points to homeownership as a cornerstone of Detroit's strength, noting that in 1950, 45% of Detroiters owned their homes — and that number has since risen to 55%.

"And every new house that gets built is another opportunity for ownership in Detroit," Temkin said.

Martinez agrees with that statement.

"Why not try to make it look better like a nice neighborhood like in the past," Martinez said.

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"One thing good for everybody is neighbors," Temkin said.

Temkin says he monitors success based on how many homes are being built, and believes that if more neighborhoods are filled out in 10 years, the city will be on the right path.

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