DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit police and the city's building department shut down Wall Street Ultra Lounge after a shooting left an 18-year-old woman injured.

"There's a lot of arguing, a lot of fighting. There's a lot of things going on whenever there's an event," a local resident told 7 News Detroit.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Detroit police and city building department shut down bar after shooting

Multiple residents, who asked not to be identified out of fear for their safety, said that’s just the beginning of the problems they’ve seen pouring out of the bar.

The establishment is located along James Couzens Freeway on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened Monday morning. Detroit police said they got a call from the hospital at 3 a.m. about a gunshot victim. Investigators traced her injuries to a shooting that erupted during a fight outside of the bar.

"While doing that investigation, we identified that there was a fight at the establishment. The young lady was leaving, heard shots, felt pain in her elbow and she was in fact struck," Detroit Police Capt. John Stewart said.

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The resident recalled, "It absolutely scared my children, which woke them up in the middle of the night and made them run into my room because they were scared."

Detroit Police Department media director Jasmin Barmore said, "We're just sick of this. We are sick and tired of our community members feeling unsafe because of establishments like this."

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She said cracking down on non-compliant bars is part of the chief’s 2026 summer safety plan.

"So, our message to all bar owners: 'Get ya'll stuff together or ya'll getting shut down. No questions asked. We're not dealing with that this summer at all,'" Barmore exclaimed.

Meanwhile, some customers who showed up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day were caught off guard.

"It's scary! Like, what the heck. People trying to party and hang out and stuff, and you got all this going on. And you can't even hang out because people want to use guns and violence,” Naisha Jackson said.

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7 News Detroit asked the manager on site if he or anyone from the business wanted to comment. He declined.

Neighbors said they hope this shutdown leads to lasting change.

"I would like to see more security, more control of the crowds that's around and then being more mindful of the residents that are in the area because if it's a lot of people, just making sure they're not blocking the driveways or not leaving trash everywhere," The resident said.

DPD said the bar will be shut down until they receive a letter of re-entry.