Detroit police searching for unknown suspect after teen stabbed during basketball game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police said they're looking to identify the suspect responsible for stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death.

The incident happened Tuesday night around 9 p.m. on Thatcher Street near Burgess, according to investigators.

An altercation during a basketball game led to the teen getting stabbed in the neck.

Mike Cooksey, who owns the hoop, said he’s had a couple of basketball rims in front of his home for about 5 years now. It's a place for his daughter and other kids to spend their free time productively.

“You think it would keep ‘em out of trouble," he said.

“If I woulda knew a basketball rim out here would have got a kid stabbed it wouldn’t be out here," Cooksey said.

He said he wasn’t around and was surprised to hear of this tragedy.

According to multiple neighbors, an adult got involved in the dispute after a kid was being bullied.

It ended with a 14-year-old getting stabbed in the neck with a knife. Police said medics rushed the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s terrible. I wish I woulda been here so I coulda helped diffuse it or anything. It’s sad," Cooksey said.

Ben Blessman, another neighbor said, “This is heartbreaking. It kind of makes you angry.”

He said kids come from all around the neighborhood to play ball, and there usually aren’t any problems.

Blessman said, “You get so many scenarios in your mind and think 'Dang, what could have been done?' Or, how could this even happen or whatsoever and then who would do this?”

That’s what police said they are trying to figure out now. DPD said the unknown suspect is still at large.

If you have any information you can call Detroit police at 313-596-2200. You can also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1800-SPEAK-UP.