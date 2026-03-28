Detroit toddler safe after being accidentally towed inside a repossessed car

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 2-year-old is safe after being inside a car that was repossessed in Detroit on Friday.

Detroit police say as soon as the repo driver was notified the toddler was in the car, he turned around and the child was reunited with their mother.

I learned the driver who took the car was with the company Bulldog Recovery. I stopped by the business and spoke to the driver off camera. He told me he looked inside the car, but the windows were so dark he did not see a child inside. He also told me the child was covered in a blanket.

Jenny Liagre is the owner of Rockwood Recovery in Roseville and the past president of the Michigan Association of Repossession Agencies. She spoke to the driver who took the car with the toddler inside.

"He did his due diligence. He did exactly what he was trained to do. He followed protocol to a T," Liagre said.

WXYZ Jenny Liagre

"He is a seasoned vet. He knows what he’s doing. He did everything he was supposed to do," Liagre said.

"The first thing the agent is going to do is check the VIN on the vehicle to make sure he has the right vehicle and then he’s going to check the inside of the vehicle to make sure there was no one inside the vehicle as well," Liagre continued. "If those windows weren’t as dark as they were, he would’ve noticed that there was a child in that vehicle."

Liagre said the driver from Bulldog Recovery told her he is happy the child is safe.

"He said he pulled over about four or five different times just to make sure the kid was OK and luckily, the child was sleep for the entire ride," Liagre said.

WXYZ

Earlier this month, a 13-month-old child was found alive inside a locked car at an impound lot in Eastpointe nearly two days after the car was towed from a Harper Woods street. The child’s father was arrested and has since been charged with child abuse.

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