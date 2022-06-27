DETROIT (WXYZ) — The countdown has begun for the annual Ford Fireworks.

The 64th edition kicks off Monday at 10 p.m. in downtown Detroit.

Families have been gathering as early as 9 a.m. and 7 Action News spoke to some of them to see first-hand the excitement and all the preparations they’ve made for the event.

From ice bags for cold beverages to firing up the BBQ, Tisha Davis says her family of 20 members has a good game plan.

"Just sit out here and have family fun, football, volleyball, cook," Davis said.

Davis has been playing this outing for a month, and her sister Rosetta Martin says it's for a good reason

"You got to have a plan because it's chaotic, it's going to get busy. Streets are starting to get cut off, so we would like to have our space," Martin said.

And all this setup comes from experience. Their 61-year-old mom Mary Davis says watching the fireworks is an annual tradition that dates back to when she was born.

"Back then, we used to sit behind Cobo Hall. We used to be by the water, it was just amazing being at the water," Mary Davis said.

Mary Davis used to watch the fireworks with her mom and those memories are close to her heart.

"We do it because of her. It’s a lot of fun. Now, I have my grandkids and I get to do it with them," Mary Davis said.

Meanwhile, a stone's throw away, the Austin family has set up shop for the first time.

Ethal Austin says all the previous years, they’ve been celebrating from the comfort of their home on the city’s west side.

"I’m expecting it to be very enlightening, you know, family, exciting," Austin said.

Ethal says the rise in gun violence is one of the biggest reasons why she and her family have avoided large gatherings like this in the city.

"Yes, there has been a lot of shooting, shooting in the crowd, and I'm very concerned about that. That’s why I’m away from the crowd where I can enjoy my kids and fireworks," Ethal said.

That’s why in a press conference Monday morning, Detroit Police Department Chief James White assured folks like Ethal that a lot of planning has gone into the event's safety and security.

"We are placing a great emphasis on creating an environment that is free of illegal weapons," White said.

The police have placed weapon detectors across the downtown area.

They’ve made Hart Plaza a weapons-free zone, meaning guns, knives, brace knuckles and any kind of harmful devices will not be allowed.

And lastly, the city will be enforcing a curfew for unaccompanied minors that will go into effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

"Let's me be clear, this is not about arresting anyone. This is about keeping our community safe, allowing families to come down and enjoy the fireworks," White said.

The chief says with over 250,000 people expected to attend Monday night’s annual firework show, all hands are on deck including assistance from Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Wayne State University Police Department among others.

"But certainly, our primary focus is to ensure security for the entire city. Not just for the event, and that those 911 service calls are handled," White said.

"What do you say to people who are still concerned that we don’t have enough police officers, and is this going to be a sustainable event for Detroit Police Department to handle?" 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed asked.

"You know, this is something that Detroiters want and we looked at that and we asked those questions. We made decisions to commit resources for this event. We are always at an evaluation phase, we got something in place, so if emergency calls go up during the event we will redeploy," White said.

Meanwhile, Ethal says if all goes well, she will change the family tradition and hold all her family's Fourth of July celebrations in downtown Detroit.