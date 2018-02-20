Funeral today for fallen Detroit police officer Darren Weathers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The funeral for fallen Detroit police officer Darren Weathers will happen Tuesday morning from Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit.

Also, Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in Weathers' honor.

Weathers, 25, was killed in a car accident last Tuesday morning when a training exercise in Detroit took a tragic turn.

Friends who are also fellow officers are remembering the officer, who many called Lucky, including one who was on duty when he got word of the crash and rushed to the hospital before hearing the news that his friend, who he was planning to see after his shift, didn’t make it.

”There’s certain things you can’t teach. It’s just in him. He has a light in him, says Ofc. Blake Moss.

Weathers’ impact is deep and far reaching. He earned the Medal of Valor for saving the life of another officer, impressive for just a year and a half on the force, but not surprising for his friends in blue.

“Genuine. A genuine heart for others. You just can’t, a lot of people don’t have it,” Moss says.

Moss says that heart shined in officer weathers from the get go.

“He served his country, I served my country, he serves his city I serve my city, so it was an instant connection,” he says.

Moss says no amount of training could help when learning the news that Weathers didn’t survive a horrific crash on Michigan Avenue near Clark late this morning.

“That’s very important to mentally prepare yourself for any situation - but this. When it’s somebody that you care about, somebody that you’re close with, you can never fully prepare yourself,” Moss says. “You know we’ve been trying to hit the gym for a week now and yesterday we established today we would be able to hit the gym together and actually get this working out together thing started. That’s another thing that really hurt, knowing that I talked to the guy hours before he passed away. It’s like I can still hear his voice, you know.”