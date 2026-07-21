DETROIT (WXYZ) — With a ribbon-cutting planned for Friday and an official opening expected Monday, questions are mounting about how a new 50% tariff on Canadian goods could affect trade across the new bridge.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Gordie Howe Bridge opening approaches as 50% US-Canada tariff threatens Michigan trade

A 50% tariff on Canadian imports — including dairy products, alcohol, food and construction materials — is set to take effect within 30 days, raising concerns among truckers, business owners, economists and trade law experts about what the new levy could mean for Michigan's economy and the long-awaited opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

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Semi-truck driver and business owner Austin Floyd said the tariffs are already weighing on his mind.

"Just running material back and forth," Floyd said.

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Floyd stopped to talk about the significance of the new international bridge, which continues to sit idle ahead of its planned opening.

"Definitely hurts small businesses. I've seen warehouses I know of that used to take in stuff," Floyd said.

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Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the issue during a stop in Southfield, where I asked her what's at stake and how trade relations play into the bridge's opening.

"It hurts Michigan more than any other state because we are so heavily into manufacturing," the governor said.

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When asked whether she worries the bridge opening could be delayed again, the governor said, "I sure hope not."

Oakland University economics expert Prof. Michael Greiner expressed skepticism about the timeline.

"I'll believe the bridge is opening when it actually is open. Because unfortunately we've been to this movie before. We've seen where things have been delayed because of the ongoing disputes with Canada," Greiner said.

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Attorney and trade law expert Jennifer Smith-Veluz said the administration is using a tariff tool known as Section 338, which grants the president powers different from those struck down by the Supreme Court.

"This is a new and most powerful tool the President potentially has," Smith-Veluz said.

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In its first modern use, she said it signifies an effort to gain ground in negotiations.

"Everything is on the table. The administration is making that pretty clear. In the meantime, companies need to be prepared for this, and we fully expect challenges in the courts," Smith-Veluz said.

The governor said the issue remains a top focus for her.

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