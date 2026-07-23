Gordie Howe International Bridge set to open Monday, but US officials still haven't confirmed it's happening

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Gordie Howe International Bridge is finished and ready for traffic, and Canadian officials say all systems are go for it to open Monday. But U.S. officials have yet to officially confirm the opening — or any celebration on the American side — leaving businesses and residents frustrated.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Gordie Howe Bridge set to open Monday, but US officials still haven't confirmed

Eugene Cooley, owner of Evie's Tamales in Southwest Detroit, has spent the past several years feeding workers who helped build the bridge. He wants to see more business come through his doors and knows the bridge opening could make that happen.

"It's frustrating because, you know, we're trying to prepare for more business," Cooley said.

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When asked whether workers had shared their feelings about the delays, Cooley said their reaction mirrors his own.

"I think it's still just a typical frustration with everything that they've seen, all their hard work come to fruition finally and for it to not be open yet and the back and forth," Cooley said.

The bridge was set to open to traffic last month. It is now scheduled to open this upcoming Monday. The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority even has a countdown on its website marking the days until that happens.

However, after President Trump imposed a 50% tariff on many Canadian goods this week, a joint grand opening celebration between U.S. and Canadian officials was canceled. Canada is now planning its own celebration on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gordie Howe International Bridge opening ceremony set for Friday on Canadian side

Gordie Howe International Bridge opening ceremony set for Friday on Canadian side

A spokesperson for the Canadian Minister of Housing and Infrastructure released the following statement:

In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries.



The Gordie Howe International Bridge remains a vital infrastructure project that reflects years of hard work and will be a major economic driver in the region, expanding options for commuters, tourists, businesses, and families.



In turn, we remain committed to opening the bridge on July 27th, and to celebrating this milestone among Canadians on July 24th.



The Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement and the recently negotiated parallel Agreement in Principle between Canada and the United States remain unchanged.

U.S. officials have still not provided official confirmation of the opening or any planned celebration on the American side.

Governor Whitmer's office, reached Thursday, said it is still waiting for official word from federal officials. U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra's press secretary responded, saying in part: "We have to wait for DC concurrence."

The only response from the White House addressed the opening in broad terms with White House Spokesman Kush Desai releasing the following statement:

Nothing will change the fact that President Trump renegotiated an incredible deal for America on the Gordie Howe Bridge, and nothing will deter President Trump from negotiating more good deals for American workers, industries, and taxpayers.

The lack of a direct answer has added to concerns about the real-world impact of continued delays on business, travel, and commerce.

Dr. Jeff Rightmer, associate professor of teaching of supply chain management at Wayne State University, said the bridge's opening will have wide-reaching benefits.

"The ease of getting in and out of both Detroit and Canada is going to be a lot quicker," Rightmer said. "The flexibility for the business world and the average commuter, it just can't be understated."

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A representative with U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed agents will be on the ground at the bridge Monday — a signal that the opening may be moving forward for the project that took eight years to complete and cost $4.7 billion dollars.

Cooley said he is hopeful the wait is finally over.

"Fingers crossed for sure because we know it's done, it's over with, it's built, it's ready for traffic, so let's get done with the hold-up and let's get this party going," he said.

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