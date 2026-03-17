Metro Detroit celebrates Saint Patrick's Day despite freezing cold and single-digit wind chills

CORKTOWN (WXYZ) — Large crowds filled Irish bars across metro Detroit Tuesday as residents braved what could be the coldest Saint Patrick's Day in nearly 50 years.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

St. Patrick's Day served up cold in metro Detroit

While most celebrations took place indoors, getting there was a colder journey than many have become accustomed to.

Francine Moore was among those who made the trip out to celebrate.

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"I have gone out on Saint Patrick's Day forever," Moore said. "You get to hang out with your friends and drink and party and have a good time."

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For at least one person, the holiday carried extra meaning.

"It's my birthday, and it's easy to find something to do because it's something going on everywhere," Marcus said.

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Taylor Stone summed up the frigid conditions with a familiar sentiment.

"Classic Michigan weather. You know we choose to live here, so we have to deal with it," Stone said.

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One person joining the festivities in Corktown said the weather wouldn't stop her from enjoying the day — though it did prompt her to add some extra layers of green.

"We talk always about going somewhere warmer, but Detroit - it's what we know," Christie said. "Normally, I'd have my Saint Patrick's Day t-shirt. It's on underneath this, but probably won't get to see it today."

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At McShane's Irish Pub at the corner of Trumbull and Michigan Avenue, owner Bob Roberts said he believes the cold affected early morning turnout — but that things picked up as the day went on.

"It's America's favorite holiday, all the way from Ireland," Roberts said. "Like I said, it was a little cold and brisk this morning, so it was a little slower than normal, but we got kicking around 9 o'clock, we filled up."

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Roberts said that in warmer years, Saint Patrick's Day is typically equal to about a week's worth of business. Despite the slower start, he said he's glad his pub is still filling up.

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"It's a good shot in the arm after coming off January and February, which are two of the slowest months in the restaurant business," Roberts said.

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