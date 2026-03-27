DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Thursday evening, 30 Detroit legacy businesses were awarded a grant by the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and the mayor's office.

Many are family-owned businesses that have operated in the city of Detroit for decades and some for over a century. From barbershops, to salons and hat shops, tire shops, clinics, funeral homes and the list goes on, each received a portion of $310,000.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Preserving Detroit History: City awards grants to 30 long-standing local businesses

JAM Enterprises has been around for nearly half a century and took home the top grant $50,000.

J. Mike Antwine started the silk screening and signage business in 1978. It's still going strong on E. Warren Avenue and has given back along the way.

“A lot of work with the youths in the community as far as summer camps, as far as teaching ‘em different silk screen procedures, and I taught how to embroider. It’s been a lifelong journey,” he told 7 News Detroit.

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“It means a lot to us as far as being of service to the community and also being a pillar in the community," Antwine's son, Michael Johnson, told 7 News Detroit.

Cliff Bells, the historic jazz club, was also among the grantees.

“I’m a native Detroiter and I was in the bar and restaurant business here in town and Cliff Bells came along. It was abandoned. That building had been empty for 20 years,” owner Paul Howard said.

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He and his business partner purchased and revived the spot in 2005.

Many of the business owners said they plan to make improvements to their facade and purchase much-needed equipment. That’s exactly what the DEGC said the grant aims to do — help businesses thrive as they help their communities thrive.

“Hopefully, we can be an inspiration to the youth and put them on the right path to know that they can dream and accomplish their dreams and be successful,” Johnson said.

DEGC provided this list of Detroit Legacy Business Project Round 3 recipients:

$50,000 Grant

Jam Enterprises 3: A Detroit custom apparel and screen-printing business serving the community on E. Warren Avenue.

$15,000 Grants

Arthur J. Rohde & Company : A commercial real estate firm based in Detroit’s Rivertown neighborhood along the east riverfront.

Maurice’s Hi-Tech Automotive Services : A full-service auto repair shop founded by master mechanic Maurice Wilson, specializing in electrical diagnostics, engine repair and brake service.

The Old Miami : A Vietnam veteran-founded dive bar and live music venue in the Cass Corridor that has been a gathering place for veterans, artists and Detroiters since 1980.

The Final Kut Barbershop : A neighborhood barbershop providing quality cuts and community connection on Detroit’s east side.

Tee Shirts Galore & More LLC : A custom screen printing and apparel business that has served Detroit families, schools and organizations for more than 30 years.

Soboh Insurance Agency : An independent insurance agency providing coverage solutions to Detroit residents and businesses.

Detroit Fence Co : A locally owned residential and commercial fencing contractor serving Detroit and surrounding communities since 1990.

Cliff Bell’s : An iconic Art Deco jazz and supper club founded in 1935 that was meticulously restored in 2005 and continues to anchor downtown Detroit’s live music scene.

Hood Tire & Service Center LLC : A neighborhood tire shop and auto service center that has kept Detroiters safely on the road since 1957.

Hats Galore & More : Detroit’s first Black-owned hat store, founded in 1993 on Gratiot Avenue by Robert “The Hatman” Yeargin, offering the widest selection of fedoras and dress hats in the state.

M & D Pharmacy Inc. : An independent community pharmacy on Mack Avenue that has served Detroit’s east side neighborhoods for decades.

Bob’s Pizza Palace : A beloved west-side pizzeria that has been crafting fresh-dough, secret-recipe pies for Detroit families since 1966.

Sucher Tire : Detroit’s oldest continuously operated tire and wheel dealer, founded in 1922 and now in its fourth generation of family ownership.

Dixon’s 3rd Generation Barbershop: A community barbershop that has provided quality haircuts and a welcoming space for Detroiters since 1969.

$5,000 Microgrants

Nemo’s Bar : A Corktown institution and beloved Detroit sports bar that has been serving fans, neighbors and community members since 1965.

American Coney Island : A downtown Detroit landmark founded in 1917 by Greek immigrant Gust Keros, serving its signature Coney dogs from the same corner for more than a century.

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge : The world’s oldest continuously operating jazz club, founded in 1934 on Livernois Avenue and home to legendary performances by Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane and countless others.

Henry The Hatter : The nation’s oldest hat retailer, established in Detroit in 1893, whose signature headwear has been worn by everyone from autoworkers to President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Stricklen’s Tax Service: A Detroit tax preparation and financial services firm that has helped residents and small businesses navigate their finances for decades.

$2,500 Microgrants