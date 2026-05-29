Teen girl shot at Detroit apartment complex, police searching for suspects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage girl was hospitalized after she was shot at an apartment complex in Detroit Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Smith Homes apartments on Crescent Drive near Lydon Street and Evergreen Road.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Teen shot as suspects fire into group in Detroit

Police say someone fired shots into a group of people and the teen was hit. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are looking for a suspect.

One neighbor told us after hearing multiple gun shots, they saw someone take off on a dirt bike in a ski mask.

WXYZ

A mother, who has lived in the complex for seven years, says she's worried about her family’s safety.

“It got me scared, got me panicked. I’ve got children myself, so I’m scared for me and my children. This type of thing happening, yes, I’m very scared and panicking for my life,” Ruby Nance said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. Never came home to anything like this. Never expected that a kid was going to get shot in here. That is heartbroken and sad.”

