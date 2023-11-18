Thousands flock to downtown Detroit for 20th annual tree lighting ceremony

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Friday, Channel 7 and the city of Detroit were proud to host the 20th annual Detroit tree lighting ceremony in the heart of downtown Detroit.

Thousands got to enjoy activities, a visit from Santa Claus, performances, and of course the lights of the 64-foot Norway spruce. Excited shoppers inside Cadillac Square got to enjoy the variety of shopping and ice skating lovers got to enjoy performances from Olympic Champion Nathan Chen and more.The ice skating rink officially opens to the public Saturday.

WXYZ The community can enjoy Detroit's 64-foot Norway spruce through the holidays

With the influx of people downtown, restaurants, and other businesses enjoyed the extra foot traffic during a slow season.

"It's good to see the crowd," Townhouse Detroit sous chef Jason Zimmerman said. “It’s just a good time to be downtown."

Halie and Co. is just one of the vendors participating and selling her products in Cadillac Square for the season. The owner, Halie Conyers, has been in business since 2019. She got the chance to sell her candles and jewelry at the market last year and says it's an incredible opportunity.

"Last year was amazing. It completely changed my business," she said.

For the thousands just enjoying their time in the city, they say Friday's events were all about family.

“It feels so great. It just feels like we’re creating moments for my granddaughter to remember," Valerie Griglen of Detroit said.

Road closures around Campus Martius will remain until 6am Saturday and there is a curfew for minors that the Detroit Police has instated. Minors aged 15 years and under: 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Minors ages 16 & 17: from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m., except Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. through 6 a.m.