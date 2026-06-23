Howell Balloonfest is almost here. A pilot with 43 years in the air tells us what to expect.

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Craig Elliott flew more than 2,600 flights and carried tens of thousands of passengers. Now he's sharing what made the Michigan skies his favorite.

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A retired balloon pilot with more than four decades of experience is looking ahead to the 41st annual Howell Balloonfest — and he says the skies above Michigan are as magical as any in the country.

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Craig Elliott, known to many as Captain Sunshine, spent 43 years as a balloon pilot, logging more than 2,600 flights and carrying tens of thousands of passengers, often tens of thousands of feet above the ground. His journey began in the late 1970s after a friend called and asked if he'd work as balloon crew — inflating the massive balloons before flight.

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"And it slowly fills up — bigger than a house. It's just massive. And then the burners are used to heat that air, and the balloon stands up majestically, and it takes off and flies away. It's just so incredible," Elliott said.

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Elliott made Michigan his home base throughout his career, flying across the nation but always returning to what he called the magical skies of the Mitten. He has piloted a balloon designed for Virgin Airlines and a Tony the Tiger-shaped balloon.

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"Tony was great. He was a lot of fun to fly," Elliott said.

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Recently authoring a book about his experience, he describes ballooning as both an art form and a spectacle — a sight to behold from the ground and an unforgettable experience from the basket. The heat required to lift a balloon, he said, is staggering.

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"That would heat an entire neighborhood," Elliott said.

For those who have never been up in a balloon, Elliott says the sensation is unlike anything else.

"It's incredible. It feels like you are suspended and the earth is rotating around you. I've never had anyone tell me it wasn't a great experience going up for that balloon ride," Elliott said.

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Elliott has since written about his experiences in the air and plans to attend the upcoming Howell Balloonfest at Howell High School — an event neighbors look forward to each year. A local resident named John said the festival is a highlight of the summer.

"If the weather is good, you should see em' all over the place," John said.

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The 41st annual Howell Balloonfest runs Friday through Sunday at Howell High School. Elliott says anyone who looks up can expect a sky full of color.

"They're massive artwork in the sky," Elliott said.

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