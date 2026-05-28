Michigan State Police investigating report of attempted child abduction in Brighton Twp.

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Brighton Township.

According to MSP, a man contacted police to report that another man approached his 8-year-old daughter on May 27 around 7 p.m. while she was riding her bike on Rosemary Lane. The man reportedly asked the child to come into the woods for “a surprise.”

Police say the girl’s father reported that the suspect tried to lure the girl with her bicycle into a wooded area before he confronted him and asked what he was doing.

The suspect then reportedly left the area on a Segway-type vehicle and was last seen near Old US-23 and Alger Drive.

The suspect appeared to be a traveling salesman who was going door to door before the incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, police updated that they now have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.