Two men charged, accused of brutally assaulting woman with pliers and a wrench

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men are in custody in the Livingston County Jail, accused of holding a woman and torturing her in their car.

Green Oak Township police say the men picked up the woman in Pontiac, where they told her they would give her a ride home. Instead of taking her home, officers say the suspect held her for 3 to 4 hours, driving to Green Oak Township while assaulting her with pliers and a wrench. Officers say the assault occurred throughout the drive, as well as at multiple locations where the vehicle was stopped.

Once they arrived near Marshall Rd. and Nine Mile Rd., police say the suspect pulled over and told the woman to only walk south, towards a dark and less populated area. Officer say they threatened to kill her if she went in any other direction. Police say once the suspects appeared to leave the area, the victim went to the nearest home to get medical help. The homeowner called 911, saying the woman was at their door and had been severely beaten.

The victim was taken to the local hospital with several broken bones and lacerations. She was able to give police detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers say they found the first suspect in Green Oak Township the next morning, driving the same vehicle. The second suspect was arrested in Warren. Both are facing several felony charges.

The case remains under investigation.