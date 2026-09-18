100 gallons of crude oil leaks in Sterling Heights, impacting traffic

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — About 100 gallons of crude oil leaked near a Sterling Heights gas station Friday.

The leak happened near the BP gas station near Mound and 18 Mile roads. The right two northbound lanes on Mound Road closed as crews worked to contain the leak.

Officials say the leak involves a 16-inch pipeline that carries crude oil through the city. The pipeline operator shut down pressure to the line, however, some residual pressure had smaller amounts of oil continuing to surface.

There is no danger to residents or homes in the area, the city says.

Crews worked to contain the release and prevent oil from entering storm drains. The city says county and state agencies have been notified and are coordinating with the response.

Officials are working to identify the leak's source.

