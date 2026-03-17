2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show cancelled due to 'operational and readiness requirements'

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials with the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, say the 2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show has been cancelled due to operational and readiness requirements.

The event had been scheduled for May 30-31, 2026.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support of our neighbors and community partners,” Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, commander of the 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, said in a news release. “We look forward to the opportunity to host our next open house and air show when mission requirements allow.”

In announcing the cancellation, officials said that although the event will not take place, the 127th Wing and its mission partners, "including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and Border Patrol, remain committed to maintaining strong ties with the community.

Selfridge is in the midst of a transformation, with President Donald Trump announcing last year that it would receive the new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets, which are replacing the retiring A-10 Warthogs, as well as replacing its KC-135 refueling tankers with the new KC-46A refueling tankers.

At the time of the F-15 announcement, the A-10s were due to begin being phased out this year, with the K-135 replacement beginning in 2027.