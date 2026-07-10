38-year-old man arraigned on murder charge in Shelby Township domestic violence death

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ0 — A 38-year-old man has been arraigned on multiple charges relating to Thursday's deadly domestic violence incident in Shelby Township.

Trevin Bell Beemer has been charged with Homicide – Murder First Degree – Premeditated, Weapons Felony Firearm (5 counts), Weapons – Firearms – Discharge in or at a Building, Weapons – Firearms – Possession by a Prohibited Person, Weapons – Ammunition – Possession by a Prohibited Person, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault), Interfering with Electronic Communications Causing Death, Habitual Offender – 2nd Offense Notice in connection with the incident in the 48000 block of Sandifer Court at the Dequindre Estates Mobile Home Park near Dequindre and Hamlin roads.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man killed during domestic dispute in Shelby Township

Man killed during domestic dispute in Shelby Township

Police say when they arrived at the scene Thursday, a 67-year-old man who lived at the home had been shot. First responders attempted to provide medical aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased.

Neighbor Corry Denham told 7 News Detroit he heard a total of five gunshots and screaming.

“I heard two gunshots, a scream and then three more right after it. And I’m serious, man. We’ve got kids like everywhere in this trailer park," Denham said. “I’m done. I’m done with this. I’ve got all these kids that I’ve got to protect and watch from pedophiles and all this other crazy crap. I’m almost 60 years old, bro. I can’t do this anymore.”

Many other nearby residents also said they were unsure of the relationships between the occupants of the home.

Beemer was arraigned Friday in 41-A District Court before Magistrate Christopher Alayan, and bond was denied. Beemer was also referred to Community Corrections for a mental health evaluation.