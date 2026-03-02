6-year-old Clinton Township boy hospitalized after neighbor's pit bull bites him in the face

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township mother is speaking out after her 6-year-old son was bitten in the face by a neighbor's dog, sending him to the hospital for two days.

Aaron Vest was at a neighbor's home on Opal Street Saturday afternoon, giving a cat a treat, when the neighbor's pit bull bit him in the face, according to Clinton Township police. The dog's owner had to intervene to free Aaron and then called 911.

Stacy Ann Vest said doctors needed more than 50 stitches to treat what she described as a horrific bite to her son's face and lip.

"My heart dropped, didn't know what the circumstances were," Vest said.

Aaron faces a long road of recovery, including another hospital visit this Friday to have his stitches removed and possible plastic surgery.

"This is a dog that latched onto a kid's face and did not let go," Vest said.

I spoke with the family just moments after Aaron was discharged from the hospital. When I asked him about the attack, he had a simple answer.

"Dog launched at me," Aaron said.

The family has filed a police report and hired a lawyer. Clinton Township police say the dog remains at the neighbor's home and that Macomb County Animal Control would follow up with both parties. The neighbor was not interested in speaking when I knocked on their door.

Vest said the dog's close proximity to her family makes them uncomfortable.

"I don't want the dog near my son or any of my kids," Vest said.

Despite the traumatic experience, Vest says her son remains an animal lover.

"He's an animal lover. Hes a brave kid, a smart kid, knows right from wrong," Vest said.

